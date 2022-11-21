Cline, Kathryn, 94, died Friday. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Emmick, Nelda, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Lewisport United Methodist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Foster, Kenneth, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Jones, Michael, 61, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Poole, Betty, 81, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial: Following service at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Stinnett, Steven, 25, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harned. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Truitt, Lila, 90, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Williams, Howard, 90, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented