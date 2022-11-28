Dukes, Charlotte, 76, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery, Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fulkerson, Shannon, 48, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Unity Fellowship.
Gray, Mary, 80, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Heads, Cynthia, 56, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jones, Frank, 83, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Axtel. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. Romuald’s gymnasium, Hardinsburg, and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
McFarling, Pauline, 93, died Thursday, November 17, 2022. Service: Noon Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Burial: Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
McHenry, Otis, 73, died Sunday, November 13, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Hartford Memorial. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
McIntyre, Connie, 77, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Moore, Peggy, 82, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, SeRee. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Nugent, Hershel, 74, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana.
Pate, Candice, 62, died Monday, November 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rightmyer, Verna, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Katherine, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Livermore. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Vogel, Veronica, 73, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Commented