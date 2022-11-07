Addington, Mary, 96, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ard, Don, 87, died Friday. Service: Graveside at Serenity Hills at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel.
Cecil, Evelyn, 87, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Cook, Lois, 91, died Thursday, October 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Durbin, Patty, 77, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Columba Catholic Church, Lewisport. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass Monday at the church.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Hamilton, Troy, 52, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. EDT Monday at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana. Burial: St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stendal. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kirkland, Luann, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Kramer, Constance, 84, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Lucas, Lena, 63, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Nugent, Gary, 65, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Service: Noon Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the church.
Radloff, Edward, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Tanner, Edith, 97, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Green Brier Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Tipton, Virginia, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Dan, 82, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Commented