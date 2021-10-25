Armes, Joey, 58, died Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with cremation to follow under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Evans, Linda, 71, died Oct. 13. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at Lifeline Revival Center Church, 2808 W. Second St., Owensboro.
Finley, Danny, 71, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Gadson, Nathaniel, 82, died Friday. Visitation service: From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Greenville, 209 Oak St., Greenville, KY 42345.
Hart, Adina, died Oct. 25, 2020. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Internment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Horton, Melissa, 67, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Redhill Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Perrin, Cathy, 67, died Oct. 17. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pryor, Hugh, 92, died Oct. 16. Mass and burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Grace Church, Beverly Hills, Florida. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, Florida.
Simmons, Kenneth, 58, died Thursday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Welch, Wendell, died Oct. 13. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Wood, Marilyn, 69, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, Beechmont. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday.
