Funerals
Goff, James, 80, died Friday, Oct. 14. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Echols Cemetery in Echols, Kentucky. Visitation: from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Heaverin, Dorothy, 70, died Friday, Oct. 14. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and after 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on the next day.
Kelly, Doris, 82, died Friday, October 14. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, October 17 at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, Oct. 17.
Commented