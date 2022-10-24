Freese, Georgie, 86, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, October 12. 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Gordon, Lawrence, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Woodland Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with a Presidential Tribute Service by the Fraternal Order to the Eagles at 6 p.m., Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hampton, Brown, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at McHenry Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church. Burial: Following service at Render Memorial Cemetery.
Nash, Randall, 71, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, October 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Taylor, Larry, 70, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
