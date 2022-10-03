Brumley, James, 92, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Johnson, Michael, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Barnett’s Creek Cemetery, Hartford, with a meal following at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mosley, Mary, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the funeral home.
Richey, David, 53, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at {span}Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Following service at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wells-Williams, Daniel, 38, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Service: Noon Tuesday at Greater Ebenezer Temple, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
