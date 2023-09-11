Cunningham, Vernon, 83, died Sunday. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29 at the church.
Spurlock, Thomas, 74, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday in Old Jackson Cemetery, Greenville, with the burial to follow.
