Ballard, Mary, 89, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Bradley, Sandra, 74, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Brewer, Cherry, 86, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Brey, Rondal, 88, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burns, David, 83, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. untul time of service at the funeral home.
Harrison, Monnie, 85, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Midkiff Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Sammie, 71, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Duvall’s Chapen General Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Jones, George, 97, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home with a final salute at 5:45 p.m. performed by the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 and VFW Post 696. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Looney, Patty, 54, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Matthew’s Table Church.
McGehee, Alex, 60, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Powers, Barry, 61, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Shumaker, Darryl, 55, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
