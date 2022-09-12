Funerals
Bullard, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dukes, Dorothy, 38, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be private. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Grajales-Hernandez, Jose, 70, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam.
Murphy, Edith, 78, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Rosehill — Elwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Noffsinger, Thomas, 75, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Stallings, Imogene, 94, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
