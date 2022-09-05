Beckner, Teresa, 64, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Bellamy, Helen, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Bickett, Steve, 70, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Buskill, Juanita, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Drury, Evelyn, 98, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, September 11, 2022, at the church.
Hope, Dorothy, 91, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, Kentucky. Burial: Following service at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkton, Kentucky. Visitation: 11 a.m. on Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, Kentucky until time of funeral.
James, Nola, 90, died Monday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
James, William, 85, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Calvary Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Leisure, Carla, 69, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Meredith, Clarice, 93, died Friday. Service: Graveside service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service.
Rager, Bonnie, 90, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Smith, Kristoffer, 46, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Waymon, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
