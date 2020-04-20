Johnson, James, 79, died Friday. Drive-through visitation: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Payne, Nellie, 78, died Wednesday. Drive-by caravan remembrance: From 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home.
Pinkston, Leroy, 81, died Thursday. Service: Live streamed at 2:30 p.m. Monday at musterfuneralhomes.com. Drive-by public visitation: From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Home in Calhoun.
Talbott, Mary, 81, died Wednesday. Driving procession of support and remembrance: From 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented