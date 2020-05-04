Foster, Tom, 85, died Thursday. Drive-through visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Stone, Billy, 44, died Thursday. Drive-through visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Peveler, Rebecca, 83, died Friday. Drive-through visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
Wright, Roy, 73, died Saturday. Drive-through visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
