Copeland, Robert, 86, died March 1. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Horizon Place, 2220 E. 18th St., Owensboro.
Durall, Bertha, 101, died March 1. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cave Springs Cemetery, Greenville.
Pate, Christopher, 52, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Smith, Betty, died Feb. 12. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel with burial following.
Stevens, Phyllis, 67, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday.
Welch, Joseph, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Monday.
