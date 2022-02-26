Allen, Betty, 77, died on Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Allen, Donna, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Bellmar, Joseph, 35, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Berry, Rodney, 68, died on Monday. Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: private at First Christian Church columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The service can be live-streamed at: https://vimeo.com/- 681632728/64e11bf962.
Claypool, Arlene, 91, died. Service: noon on Saturday at Thruston United Methodist Church. Burial: Noon on Monday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visition: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Crowe, Tony, 70, died on Feb. 16, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Curry, Doris, 88, died on Monday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Durham, Jane, 77, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ellis, Pamela, 61, died on Tuesday. Service: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Glen Dean Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Fogle, William, 80, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ginn, Bettye, 85, died on Tuesday. Service: Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Alexander Newburgh Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Greene, Virginia, 85, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Head, John, 58, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Johnston, James, 54, died on Feb. 15, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church in Cromwell.
Long, Mary, 83, died on Tuesday. Service: 5 p.m. on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Puckett, Joe, 56, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Spencer, Darya, 78, died on Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Stirsman, Dorothy, 95, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Stogner, Terry, 67, died on Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Straney, John, 61, died Feb. 9. Celebration of life: Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport, Indiana, Saturday at noon.
Surrell, Courtrana, 43, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Saturday at Greater Ebenezer Temple Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Taul, Charles, 62, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, and beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Taylor, Mary, 84, died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Service: Noon on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Thompson, Agnes, 81, died on Wednesday. Funeral mass: Noon on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment: St. Ann Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
