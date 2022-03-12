Aldridge, Paula, 53, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Bowen, Joe, 71, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Cline, David, 67, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Karolette, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daystar Worship Center. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the worship center.
Embry, Corrie, 31, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: His Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
McAdams, Judy, 68, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Oller Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Norman, 80, died on Friday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Smith, Nancy, 98, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Thrasher, Carol, 90, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wilson, D. Jean, 86, died on Wednesday. Service: noon on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
