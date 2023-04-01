Beckman, Jessie, 82, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Glover, Stephen, 58, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Depot. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hall, Clinton, 76, died Monday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Lewisport Cemetery, Lewisport, with military honors performed by Local Post 2939 of Tell City, Indiana.
Hartley, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Holloway, Alton, 55, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hopper, Deborah, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Cemetery, Greenville.
Melander, Betty, 85, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Centertown Cemetery, Centertown.
Mulchrone, Sister Catherine, 90, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sutton, Eleanor, 93, died Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Towery, Virginia, 93, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Virnig, Morris, 98, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Fordsville Lions Club Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
