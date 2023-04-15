Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church.
Ashby, Jean, 95, died Friday, April 7, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Garner, Edna, 78, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Waltons Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, near Centertown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Harrison, William, 56, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Herrell, William, 85, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Leach, Rose, 87, died Sunday, March 26, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lloyd, Jane, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Myers, Kevin, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Richardson, Mike, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jeannie, 69, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon to time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Homer, 72, died Friday, March 31, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.
Weedman, Jeffrey, 63, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Young, Thelma, 85, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
