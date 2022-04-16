Anderson, Lorraine, 75, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock County Christian Church.
Beard, Mary, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Capps, Gary, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Clark, Ronald, 50, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Everett, Ida, 88, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Olive Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Fisher, Fred, 69, died April 9, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rivertree Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church.
King, Ricky, 63, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McAllister, Keith, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parker, Vickie, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Robey, Chrissy, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Burial: Beck Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Showers, Lee, 74, died January 10, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors.
