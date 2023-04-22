Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bird, Janet, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Carver, Donald, 87, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Donohoo, Edward, 75, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frames, Judy, 54, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nail, Jerry, 80, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Nicely, Paula, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nottingham, Charles, 85, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Peterson, Mary, 89, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Vistation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robertson, Cathy, 71, died Wednesday. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rowe, Doris, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sutton, Larry, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wall, Robert, 84, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Williams, Kelly, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wimsatt, James, 72, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Winkler, Donnie, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
