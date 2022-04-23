Cottrell, Mike, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Dixon, Patricia, 56, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dunsmore, William, 67, died April 16, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. EST Monday at Ratterman Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fields, Ronald, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Ronnie, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hocker, Cleveland, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Wilcox Cemetery.
West, Elaine, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
