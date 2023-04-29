Gafford, Janice, 79, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Graham, Eric, 49, died Sunday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hohimer, Lucinda, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jones, Peggy, 65, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Olaton Baptist Church. Burial: Olaton Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Kassinger, Randall, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Chapel Union Cemetery, Morgantown. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Louden, Charles, 52, died Saturday, April 22, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Richards, Jonathan, 34, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Johnny, 40, died Friday, April 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, Robert, 92, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Thompson, Billy, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Voss, Wrenleigh, infant, died Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wilson, Wilma, 94, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
