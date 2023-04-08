Jones, Pansy, 96, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McHenry, Nancy, 72, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Parker, Karen, 61, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Terrell, Mickey, 83, died Friday, March 31, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
