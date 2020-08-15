Borjesson, Patricia, 90, died Tuesday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Howard, Hunter, 20, died Monday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Everyone planning to attend the funeral service is urged to bring their own chairs.
Lowe, Sharon, 58, died Monday. Funeral: Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Mudd, Sister Ann, 79, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church (1812 St. Paul Road) in Leitchfield.
Norris, Brodie, 26, died April 10. Memorial: 3 p.m. Saturday at the Audubon Church of the Nazarene (15 Carter Road) in Owensboro.
Owen-Roy, Kathy, died Aug. 5. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church (3031 Bittel Road) in Owensboro.
Wimsatt III, Robert, 31, died Saturday. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory; also streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Visitation: From the end of service to 1 p.m.
