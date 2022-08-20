Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Cook, Robert, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Dawson Baptist Church. Burial: Karns Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Coons, Ernest, 87, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation:10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crabtree, Rose, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Horn, Wanda, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Roark, Martha, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Corley Chapel Church in Graham. Burial: Corley Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Swift, William, 87, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
