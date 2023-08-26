Carter, Ina died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cecil, James, 78, died. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Crumes, Jerry, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, Olaton. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Douglas, David, 71, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro.
Ellis, Wilodean, 81, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at The First Presbyterian Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Higdon, Dorothy, 84, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Miller, Susan, 63, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Bellevue Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Ogden, Charlotte, 74, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: Western Kentucky Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Palmiter, Cecil, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The burial with military honors will immediately follow the service.
Commented