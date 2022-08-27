Belcher, Kenny, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, with Military Honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Cook, Marissa, 30, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery in Patronville, Indiana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McBride, Jeffrey, 45, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Miller, Suzanne, 75, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Moore, George, 89, died Tuesday. Burial: 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Utica, followed by a reception at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Rose, Marjorie, 94, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shanks, Lu, 88, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Tichenor, William, 80, died Tuesday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Velotta, John, 59, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wilkinson, Michelle, 31, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
