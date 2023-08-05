Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Frey, Cynthia, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gerdom, Tamra, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Shiloh Church, Rockport, Indiana.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Howard, Mary, 86, died Tuesday. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Johnson, Donald, 82, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mallory, Amy, 44, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Martin, Barbara, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Phelps, Kenneth, 66, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Phelps Family Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Sandefur, Rusty, 49, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Horse Branch Christian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Spencer, Eva, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Eden Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home Hawesville Chapel and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Stout, James, 89, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Zackery, Norville, 82, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented