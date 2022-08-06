Coy, Mary, 72, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Coyle, Beverly, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church. Burial: Memory Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Fairchild, Connie, 68, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hatcher, Robert, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother, Providence Chapel. Burial: Hatcher Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Howard, Theresa, 74, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Johnston, Wendell, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Christian Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Keller, Gary, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McIntosh, Kerry, 54, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Miller, Larry, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Payne, Dorothy, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Commented