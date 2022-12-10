Blewer, Nancy, 87, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brandle, Scotty, 48, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Serenity Hills, Hawesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cheatham, Linda, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Beulah General Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Estes, Sherrie, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Kelly Cemetery, Maceo. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Etherton, James, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Garst, Ruby, 100, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bremen. Burial: Mr. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hamilton, Jeffrey, 61, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. William Cemetery, Knottsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Jones, Shirley, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Kasey, Helen, 70, died Monday. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Meserve, Joseph, 53, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Shelton, Wayne, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Friendship Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Turner, Deborah, 61, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wells, Virdie, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
