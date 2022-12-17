Bivens, Harold, 87, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Blandford, Patrick, 69, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boren, Deborah, 68, died Saturday, Dec. 10. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Green’s Chapel Cemetery, Greenville.
Cain, Randy, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Newman Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Scherer Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Duncan, Janice, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jones, John, 73, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Ward, Alice, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
