Chancellor, Ann, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Drake, Patricia, 85, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dukes, Randy, 62, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Powers Chapel Church, Bremen. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Kiper, Karen, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Moore, Betty, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
Perdue, Thomas, infant, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stone, Luke, 19, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
