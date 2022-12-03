Abbott, Florence, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Blandford, Robert, 60, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Bratcher, Bridget, 47, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boyd, Maxine, 98, died Friday, November 25, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, Calhoun. Burial: Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Burgess, Alivia, 16, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Ohio County High School gymnasium. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the school.
Garrett, Glenna, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Freewill Baptist Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery, Cannelton, Indiana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hudson, Mark, 55, died Saturday, October 26, 2022. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger.
Huff, Lisa, 56, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Adaburg Baptist Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hunt, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nugent, Hershel, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Rice, Bessie, 90, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Riley, Velois, 80, died. Service: Noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Slack, Tammy, 59, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Turner, Deborah, 61, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the church.
