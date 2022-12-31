Askin, Taylor, 32, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Autry, Anna, 85, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: 3 p.m. EST Monday at St. Michael Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday and 8 to 9 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bean, Earl, 81, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Boyer, Alvin, 68, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Christian Center, Rockport, Indiana, with a service, food, and fellowship.
Crawford, Cathy, 70, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Gray, Jacoby, 22, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Jenkins, Louise, 99, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kennedy, Bevin, 73, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lynch, Edward, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Robert, 85, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Nelson, Fern, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Penrod, Jerry, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Macedonia Cemetery, Falls of Rough. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Swift, Tamara, 58, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Wells, Frederick, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
White, Lola, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson. Burial: Corydon Cemetery, Corydon. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
