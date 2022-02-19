Adams, Ernest, 93, died on Monday. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home.
Austin, Paul, 79, died on Friday, Feb. 11. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Livermore Baptist Church. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with military honors.
Bowling, Doris, 84, died on Monday. Service: 3 p.m. on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 9.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Casey, Viola, 81, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Cundiff, Walter, 79, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Service: noon on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Durham, Candice, 39, died on Thursday, Feb. 10. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Hazel, James, 80, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Hounton, James, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
McCormick, Mary, 78, died on Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 12 p.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Quisenberry, James, 88, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church. Interment: First Christian Church columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Ramsey, Jacqueline, 59, died on Tuesday. Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday at Constantine United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church.
Reeves, Kristi, 31, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Vinson, Penelope, 58, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple. Visitation: Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Washington, Bettie, 98, died on Tuesday. Service: Noon on Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Following the service at the Chapel of Peace in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
