Baker, Levi, 74, died Sunday. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, Philpot. Light refreshments and food will be provided for everyone.
Boutcher, Emma, 98, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown, Robert, 92, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Edge, Kathleen, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Giltner, Juanita, 75, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay, Indiana. Burial: Vevay Cemetery, Vevay, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hall, Timothy, 50, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: McGrady Creek Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the church.
Kutsor, Margaret, 83, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Mattingly, Barbara, 85, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Richards, Kevin, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Roseville Cemetery, Hancock County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stodghill, Christopher, 33, died Saturday, Jan. 28. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Flora, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Sarver Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented