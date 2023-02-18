Ayer, Hallie, 99, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Bivens, Mary, 85, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Day, Betty, 85, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Jackson, Sidney, 73, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church, Utica. Burial: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. There will be a repast at Zion Baptist Church.
James, Emma, 71, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Providence United Methodist Church, Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Elizabeth, 84, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Center Street Baptist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Kaelin, Angela, 80, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Murphy, Perry, 90, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Norris, Harold, 91, died Saturday. Burial: Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Powers, Rev. Richard, 90, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carmel Home, 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Sunday at St. Stephen Cathedral, and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Veach, Catherine, 95, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wamble, Allen, 67, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Wamble Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Willen, Edward, 81, died Wednesday, Feb, 8, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro, in the parish hall. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
