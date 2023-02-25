Ayer, Hallie, 99, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Barksdale, Tramel, 18, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Owensboro High School North Gymnasium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the high school.
Burden, Zerek, infant, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Calhoun Christian Church, Calhoun. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Clark, Nancy, 72, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery, Daviess County.
Collins, Franklin, 26, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Evans, Doris, 72, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Floyd, Eddie, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Fortner, Janet, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haire, Emma, 76, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Henry, Tammy, 49, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the activities hall of the Carmel Home, Owensboro.
Jackson, Betty, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Cynthia, 65, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Louden, Maxine, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Earl, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stallings, Bro. Randall, 71, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. A meal will follow the funeral service.
Stirsman, Gregory, 65, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Walker, Rosie, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Lone Star General Baptist Church. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Warren, Janette, 85, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wilcox, Pamela, 73, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bremen. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
