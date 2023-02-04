Beavers, Anna, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Fahrender, Rita, 100, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building at Rockport City Park.
Fulkerson, Lorene, 91, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Garrison, Donald, 86, died Monday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple, Owensboro.
Gilmore, Michael, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hendricks, John, 83, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Military Honors performed by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Henning, Tommy, 78, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, David, 53, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nugent, Deborah, 38, died Apr. 16, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented