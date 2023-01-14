Adams, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bell, Leora, 99, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bernard, Martha, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cowan, Catherine, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
England, H. Ray, 70, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Foster, Gracie, 14, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Community Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Hayes, Carolyn, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Sand Knob Cemetery near Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Henry, Melvanna, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Hurst, George, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
McLevaine, Anna, 97, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McNary, Jamarion, infant, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Miller, Mark, 66, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Sherry, 66, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mullins, Basil, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. EST Saturday at K House-UK Varsity Letter Association at 1398 Sports Center Drive in Lexington.
O’Neal, Peggy, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County.
Roach, Billy, 61, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Magan. Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Magan Community Cemetery.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Snodgrass, Sandra, 79, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sunn, Reva, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Tucker, Gregory, 55, died Wednesday. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Whitworth, Narvik, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Sebree. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
