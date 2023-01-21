Bard, Carolyn, 64, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Johnston Cemetery.
Capps, Sven, 88, died Tuesday. Burial: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery, Nashville, Tennessee.
Emmick, Dorothy, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Epison, Jessie, 94, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Garrett, Jewell, 79, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City.
Gater, Charles, 84, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gibson, Carol, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the Carmel Home.
Higgs, Patricia, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Little, Cynthia, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: The columbarium at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Manasco, Billie, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Morgan, George, 69, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Ogle, Donna, 78, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Reynolds, Melinda, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Rowan, Olga, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Russelburg, Wanda, 84, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Spalding, Herschel, 72, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with military honors presented by the McLean County VWF Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
