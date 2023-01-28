Beck, Dana, 52, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lewisport Baptist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Beeny, Anna, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bennett, Sharon 81, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boyken, Ruth, 101, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. EST Saturday in the Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home, Louisville. Burial: Court of St. Paul of the Evergreen Cemetery & Garden Mausoleums. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brumley, Ben, 53, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dobbs, Phyllis, 83, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Hatfield, Clarence, 94, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Boeing Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5 p.m., Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hillard, Lettie, 83, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard, Shirley, 82, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica.
Kron, Amy, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendall Foster Center, Owensboro.
Kuykendall, Ruby, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Melton, Lucille, 95, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Messer, Erma, 85, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Midkiff, Noble, 103, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitesville Christian Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nash, Lloyd, 83, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Walkosak, Russell, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Wolfe, Trent, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Central City. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
