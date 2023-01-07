Baker, Thomas, 88, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Daniel, Gardiner, 82, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Bells Run Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Harris, Arthur, 89, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Hayes, Donald, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento Baptist Church, Sacramento. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Robert, 74, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Payne, Joseph, 83, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery at Axtel. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Reisz, Martin, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Relevant Faith Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. at the church.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday, January 15, at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, William, 47, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Tucker, Jewell, 90, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Wood, Thelma, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Following service at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Young, Martha, 86, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
