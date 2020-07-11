Brown, Betty, 83, died Monday. Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 9:40 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville.
Foreman, Gregg, 63, died Monday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jenkins, Amos, 86, died Monday. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Kimble, Trudy, 69, Owensboro, died Monday. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McFarling, Georgia, 73, died Wednesday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville.
Nolan, Bessie, 90, died Tuesday. Graveside service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Shepherd, Patricia, 76, died Tuesday. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Church of Christ in Fordsville. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
South, Jessie, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hackleman Cemetery near Chrisney, Indiana.
Weber, Dean, 67, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
