Champion, Steven, 63, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Service: noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Coomes, Thomas, 75, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmore Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home.
Griffith, William, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, Louisville. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.
Haley, Tamara, 52, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinhouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Henning, Jacob, 18, died Monday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Higdon, Violet, 73, died Saturday, July 2, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jungmann, William, 83, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home, with a Masonic service beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Kilgore, Abagail, infant, died Thursday, June 30, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: 4 p.m. Saturday at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lovell, Dale, 80, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the farm.
Parrish, Ramona, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Jerry died Monday, June 6, 2022. Service: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lee Family Cemetery near Beech Grove.
Sapp, Joann, 65, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship in Pellville. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Sublett, Mary, 97, died Friday, July 8, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Swift, Fanya, 51, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor Mine Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Ward, Larry, 70, died. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., with prayers said at 6 p.m., Sunday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Williams, Eunice, 89, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
