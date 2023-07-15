Bard, James, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Calhoun, Joseph, 96, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Floyd, Amy, 51, died Saturday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Jackson, Marion, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Roseville Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindemann, Agatha, 95, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of the Carmel Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home.
Norris, Kaitlyn, 28, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Stevens, James, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
