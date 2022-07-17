Higdon, Violet, 73, died Saturday, July 2, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parrish, Ramona, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ward, Larry, 70, died. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., with prayers said at 6 p.m., Sunday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Williams, Eunice, 89, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Davis, Christopher, 38, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Huber Funeral Home.
