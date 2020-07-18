Childers, Bob, 71, died Tuesday. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Lee, Keith, 54, died June 17. Celebration of life memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro; also streamed live on https://meet.google.com/nko-ykiv-dti?hs=122&authuser=1.
McManaway, Joe, 74, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Patesville Baptist Church. Burial: Homestead Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Saturday.
