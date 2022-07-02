Bell, Shirley, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the activity center.
Dant, Troy, 34, died Wednesday. Service: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Griffin, Terry, 63, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hillard, Doris, 85, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Jackson, Kenneth, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Layton, Donal, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Miller, Margaret, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Schrecker, Adam, 38, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Walker, Wendell, 91, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Worth, Leonard, 79, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Karns Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Old Karns Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
