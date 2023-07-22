Boarman, Helen, 90, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Craddock, James, 80, died. Service: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Horn, Charlie, 72, died Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 West Second St., Owensboro.
Lewis, Janice, 94, died Wednesday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Lindsey, Mary, 86, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Carmel Home.
Rodgers, Barbara, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Shocklee, Cora, 20, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Willis, Melissa, 47, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Yeiser, Cynthia, 62, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
